Arizona attorney general candidates Democrat Kris Mayes and Republican Abe Hamadeh meet for a debate at the Arizona PBS studio on Sept. 28, 2022.

PHOENIX – Democrat Kris Mayes will be the next attorney general of Arizona.

A final tally of all votes showed that that Mayes, a former Republican member of the Arizona Corporation Commission, outpolled GOP foe Abe Hamadeh by 510 votes out of more than 2.5 million ballots for that race.

