Syndication: Arizona Republic

Arizona attorney general candidates Democrat Kris Mayes and Republican Abe Hamadeh meet for a debate at the Arizona PBS studio on Sept. 28, 2022. Ag Debate 3

 Joe Rondone/The Republic

PHOENIX — A lawyer for Kris Mayes says Abe Hamadeh is not entitled to his requested do-over of his legal bid to install him as the state’s attorney general.

Alexis Danneman told Mohave County Superior Court Judge Lee Jantzen the plea by the Republican contender for a new trial is both too little and too late.

