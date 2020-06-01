The Cancer Association of Havasu would like to honor cancer survivors
We can’t celebrate with you, but we would like to present you with a gift
On Friday June 5, cancer survivors are invited to pick up a curbside gift at The Acoma Executive Plaza, 94 Acoma Blvd. outside room 104.
Between 10 a.m. and noon, look for the ladies in purple and the purple Balloons
Members of the Cancer Association will be there to greet you and register your name, which will be in Havasu Heals Havasu and the Todays News Herald
We will be practicing all the necessary CDC guidelines
Please come and join us as we Honor and Celebrate Cancer Survivors during this difficult time when we can’t all be together.
