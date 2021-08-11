A gathering of Lake Havasu City conservatives met at the city’s Mohave County Library facility this week to voice their concerns about alleged governmental overreach in the continuing coronavirus pandemic. The meeting was attended by Mayor Cal Sheehy and Arizona Rep. Leo Biasiucci.
The Havasu Patriots led efforts last year to oppose executive orders issued by Gov. Doug Ducey in Arizona, as well as throughout the United States. The group lobbied local governments, including the Lake Havasu City Council and the Mohave County Board of Supervisors, to pass resolutions prohibiting the enforcement of masking and business closure orders by Ducey throughout the state.
This week, California Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered public school employees maintain regular testing for the virus, or obtain vaccinations; and similar requirements could soon be imposed at businesses throughout the Golden State.
Havasu Patriots President Bill Mitchell hopes to prevent similar restrictions from happening in Arizona.
“We’re a non-partisan group who want to end government overreach,” Mitchell said Wednesday. “Something is wrong here … this is America. This shouldn’t be happening. I’m appalled about how things have gotten, and how things have slipped past us. But at least in this city and in this county, we can make a difference.”
Mitchell is attempting to gather support from leaders in local government, as well as the Arizona state legislature, to prevent further masking requirements or vaccination requirements for public businesses, employees or schools. He and his supporters now hold regular bimonthly meetings at the library.
Sheehy and Biasiucci appeared at Wednesday’s meeting to address public concerns about possible future restrictions.
“Now that the legislature is not in session, there’s no indication that there will be future business closures,” Sheehy said. “In Havasu, if free people want to make the best choices for them and their families, they can continue to do so. We’ve been able to work in partnership at the city level to enable the interest of all citizens to make those decisions.”
According to Sheehy, the city has worked with county officials to help residents receive their vaccinations or get tested for the coronavirus – but no one will force residents to do so.
“You make the choices you think are best for you and your family, and we’ll make sure you’re able to do so,” Sheehy said.
Biasiucci said Wednesday that vaccines and mandatory masking will not be required by Arizona public schools as of Sept. 28, after new legislation goes into effect prohibiting such requirements.
As of this week, Mitchell was promoting new legislation, which his group hopes will be considered by the state’s congress. The 2021 Constitutional Compliance Act, which is posted on the Havasu Patriots’ website, invokes the 10th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, which grants states the ability to govern themselves. Under the proposed resolution, Arizona executive and judicial authorities would be prohibited from creating executive orders or judicial opinions which would impede on the constitutional rights of the state’s populace.
For more information about the Havasu Patriots, visit the group’s website at https://havasu-patriots.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.