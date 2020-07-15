While some may not like it, the mask mandate seems to be working, Mayor Cal Sheehy said.
The mayor also said the city was watching developments at local beaches to determine if additional restrictions are necessary.
City leaders from around Mohave County met via Zoom Wednesday morning for a Tri-City Council meeting, where Sheehy gave a report on Lake Havasu City’s coronavirus situation and how the city is dealing with the pandemic.
Bullhead City Mayor Tom Brady, Kingman Mayor Jen Miles and Sheehy have all been in regular contact for the past few months in order to get a handle of how the pandemic is being handled and progressing regionally, Sheehy said. All three cities now have mask mandates in place. In Havasu, it requires people to wear face coverings when inside of any business that serve the general public.
The city has been focused on educating the business community about the mandate, as well as any new executive orders or health guidance that come from the state or Gov. Doug Ducey’s office. So far, they’ve seen “good compliance,” Sheehy reports.
“We have a few outliers here and there that we’re able to mitigate on a case-by-case basis, but overall, that’s been working out well for us,” he said.
Navigating the pandemic has proven difficult with limited resources at the city level.
“The state has health folks, like Dr. Cara Christ,” he said. “We don’t have that at the city level, so when things are thrown our way, we have to find metrics and barometers and how to be able to be held accountable by our citizens and still do what is right for the health and safety of our citizens and finding that balance.”
While the city has been “taking some heat” on the mask mandate, it is working, Sheehy said Wednesday. The city will continue monitoring the local situation and hope it helps to slow the recent spike in coronavirus cases.
While a Bridgewater Channel mooring restriction isn’t likely, Sheehy said that beach closures are still under discussion. Bullhead City recently closed its beaches in an effort to stop crowds from forming along the water.
But Sheehy said the problem with closing beaches is that it can create bottlenecks elsewhere — if the city closes some areas, that could divert even larger crowds to other places.
“We’re managing crowds based on the amenities we have now. We’re doing no marketing to entice or ask visitors to come to our areas,” Sheehy said, adding that that hasn’t stopped them from coming.
Signage has been installed throughout city parks, along the Bridgewater Channel, and at both ends of State Route 95 leading into the city to remind residents and visitors alike of the mask mandate and pandemic precautions, such as social distancing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.