Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy has received multiple death threats from all over the country during the past couple weeks, prompting an increased police presence at public events he has attended recently.

Sheehy began receiving a surge of hate mail and phone calls shortly after he was singled out and disparaged on a podcast called The Stew Peters Show, and its nation-wide audience was given his phone number and email address. Vice Mayor Jim Dolan has also received some hate mail since the show aired in late September.

Mohave Crone

Karen Vanderjagt — “He had some info on me wrong but I wasn’t going to spend the minutes I was on to make corrections,” Vanderjagt wrote in the post. “I had a message to get out.” Karen Vanderjagt has a history of spewing misinformation, disinformation and lies and now as a result the Mayor and other City employees are getting death threats?When will Karen Vanderjagt be held accountable for the things she says? Also, I totally disagree with Councilmember Michele Lin who said “the extremists are on both sides”. Clearly it is the far right religious nutters in LHC and elsewhere who are making this an issue, stoking hate and making the Mayor of LHC a target of death threats. Stop with the both sides crapola.

Roco
Rick Ware

Lin thinks this is an "extremist on both sides" issue. It's strictly an extremist on one side issue. These are the same extremists that feel if you are not on their side, physical harm should come upon you.

HavasuGuy
Havasu Guy

Rick - it’s time to recognize that Lin is in Comrade Campbell’s corner and doesn’t stand on her own anymore.

Blaming both sides for the actions of the one side is an old trick that only fools the fools.

HavasuGuy
Havasu Guy

Just some more far-right hate brought to our city by people who don’t want others to exercise their freedom.

Comrade Campbell doesn’t want to comment? Is she friends with Vanderjagt or does she just like the Stew Peters Show?

