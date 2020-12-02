A new executive order from Gov. Doug Ducey on Wednesday shouldn’t have much of an impact on events in Lake Havasu City scheduled for this weekend, although the city will be required to publicly post the mitigation measures that each event has agreed to abide by.
One of Ducey’s executive orders in June barred organized public events with more than 50 attendees unless approved by the city or county where the event takes place. On Wednesday Ducey expanded on that with another executive order adding that cities, towns and counties must ensure events have adequate safety precautions consistent with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and the Arizona Department of Public Health, and the organizer must commit to enforcement prior to being approved by the city or county. The order also requires the city must “dedicate reasonably adequate resources” to ensure that the mitigation measures are followed during the event. If the precautions are not followed, the event could be subject to immediate closure.
Ducey’s order goes on to require the city or county to publicly post the mitigations measures agreed to for each event that it approves.
Mayor Cal Sheehy said Lake Havasu City has been requiring events to come up with mitigation strategies prior to being approved since the spring, so the new executive order shouldn’t negatively impact events that have already received a permit from the city.
“All of the events that have been permitted by the city have provided a mitigation plan in response to covid,” Sheehy said. “So if they have that permit we already have that plan. We will reach out to the event organizers to make sure that their participants and spectators are aware of the changes that the governor announced today, and that they are familiar with the mitigation plan that they submitted and they need to ensure that it is enforced.”
As for the city using “reasonably adequate resources” to ensure those mitigation plans are followed, Sheehy said that will be accomplished on a case by case basis.
“We will take reasonable care to ensure that the event organizers are fulfilling their obligations under the mitigation strategy that they submitted and were permitted on,” he said.
For example, Sheehy said a permitted event in one of Havasu’s parks might be visited by a parks employee to ensure that covid mitigation plans are being followed. Other events may be visited by someone from City Hall.
“It just depends on what event it is, and what the mitigation plan is that they submitted,” he said.
Sheehy said the city also plans to post the mitigation plans of events that have received a permit on its website, but staff is still working out the details of where and how that information will be posted.
“We are going to get with the event organizers first thing (Thursday) morning and then start working in that directions,” he said. “We already have the plans, we just have to find a way that is going to be uniform and provide valuable information for those who seek it.”
Lake Havasu City typically has hundreds of events throughout the year, but many have been postponed or cancelled altogether during the pandemic. But events are starting to creep back onto the calendar through the fall and into the winter. Ducey’s executive order, takes effect today so it will apply to what looks to be a fairly busy weekend in Havasu with the First Friday Holiday Market, World Off-Road Championship Series, the Christmas Boat Parade of Lights, the Jingle Bell Walk & Run 5K and more scheduled from Friday to Sunday.
First Friday, which was recently approved by the city for its first event of the year, has already posted its safety guidelines on its website. They include reducing the capacity of Yard City by 50%, which will be enforced by a security guard and team members. Hand sanitizer stations will also be placed at the entrance with hand washing stations available inside Yard City. Disposable masks will also be available at the entrance and the guidelines say masks will be encouraged for everyone over the age of 10. First Friday will also forego its usual offerings of live music and alcohol as a safety precaution.
