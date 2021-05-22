At last week’s Mohave Community College graduation ceremony, the school awarded over 1500 degrees to students who completed their studies, but one Lake Havasu City alumni received some special recognition.
Havasu Mayor Cal Sheehy along with two other MCC alumni, Stephanie Angle and Brian Williamson, were the first ever recipients of the MCC Alumni Vision Award.
“I am honored to be Lake Havasu’s inaugural recipient of the MCC Vision Award,” Sheehy said. “MCC provides opportunities for so many of our residents and I am proud of the work they are doing to provide educational resources for our residents and the many partnerships MCC has to support economic development in our community.”
Sheehy started taking MCC courses when he was still attending Lake Havasu High School. It was his early experience at the community college that showed him higher education was an attainable goal.
“MCC opened my eyes to the fact that attaining a college degree was doable,” Sheehy said. “I started taking classes at MCC during high school and before I knew it I was close to attaining an associate degree. In addition to my associates degree I now have a bachelor degree in business marketing and a Masters in business administration. MCC was a great starting point for my formal educational path.”
Sheehy still has many fond memories of his time at MCC and the people he connected with while there.
“I was fortunate to have the experienced professors I did,” Sheehy said. “Jim Child had a way of making economics fun and interesting. Dr. Doyle Wilson hosted great field trips to understand the geology of our area and the computer lab was state-of-the-art and where everyone met.”
