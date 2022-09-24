At a time when trust in America’s elected officials seems to be at an all-time low, Lake Havasu City’s Mayor Cal Sheehy received 95% of the vote in his re-election bid.
“I’m humbled by the support and look forward to serving the citizens for another four years,” he said.
Councilwoman Jeni Coke, who has known Sheehy for 20 years, said, “Cal brings a levelheaded approach to the table. He’s able to see all sides of an issue and brings people together.”
Former Mayor Mark Nexsen agrees. “One of the hallmarks of Cal’s character is that he goes to great lengths to include the point of view of as many citizens as possible. That often leads to a better solution.”
Sheehy, born lefthanded in a righthanded world, learned to adapt at an early age. As a brother to four sisters, he also learned how to be flexible and cooperate with others. These traits came in handy when the global pandemic rocked his first term.
Councilmember David Lane, the vice mayor at the time, recalled, “People were scared.” He said Sheehy gathered as much information as possible from the Mohave County Health Department, the Arizona Department of Health Services Director, and other healthcare professionals. He also consulted with Gov. Doug Ducey and other mayors.
“We came through it pretty unscathed. I think he did an outstanding job and he brought the city out of this in pretty good shape,” Lane said. “He’s one of the nicest people you’ll ever meet. I don’t know where he gets the energy. He answers every single email and phone call he gets. Every decision he makes is for the good of the city.”
On a recent Friday afternoon, Sheehy takes time out of his packed schedule to talk about the city he loves. He’s thin, fit and stands six-feet, three-inches tall. Not a Casual Friday type of guy, the mayor wears his regular work “uniform” consisting of a long-sleeve white cotton shirt with a conservative tie, Navy-blue suit pants and cap toe oxfords. His suit coat is nearby in case he needs it, even though the temperature is in triple digits.
Although his desk is piled high with paperwork, Sheehy says it will be handled before he leaves for the day. His days begin around 8 a.m. and continue until 10 p.m. The weekend schedule isn’t much different.
“The economic uncertainty of the times makes it difficult for businesses and individuals to plan,” he said. “We want to invest in infrastructure while being open and transparent so citizens know they have a seat at the table so they can weigh in.”
The mayor plans to keep a watchful eye on water resources, finish the new courthouse renovations and address the city’s need for affordable housing.
“Affordable housing is a nationwide problem,” he observed. “In Arizona alone there is shortage of 250,000 houses. We’ll work in partnership to provide solutions.”
During his first term as mayor, Sheehy established the Community Resource Coalition to “create a platform that would identify holes and duplication of services.” The group comprises non-profit and faith-based organizations as well as economic development and social services agencies.
The City Council will formalize the Coalition’s Board and they will begin meeting in September. The board will recommend where grants should be awarded from the one-million dollars allocated for this purpose from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
He won’t be quitting his day job anytime soon. Sheehy is the vice president and general manager of the London Bridge Resort, a position he’s held for the last 18 years. One of the largest employers in the city, the resort has 250 employees on the payroll, and many have worked there for over 10 years.
The resort’s owner, Tom Flatley, sounds like Sheehy’s biggest fan, although there’s a lot of competition for that title.
“Running a city is like running a business. Cal’s well-schooled in that,” Flatley said. “He’s a super gentleman. He’s really a hardworking guy and honest as the day is long. I can’t say enough good things about him. I’m proud to know him.”
At one time, Flatley owned a property in Daytona Beach, Florida, famous for its racetrack and as a popular tourist destination for people on the East Coast.
“Cal was young, in his 20’s, and when I needed a manager in Daytona, some people said he was too young,” Flatley explained. “I said, ‘Maybe we need some young ideas for a change.’ I sent him there as the general manager and he did a spectacular job.”
Flatley added, “As I tell my sons, you’re only as good as your management team. Besides the London Bridge Resort, we have Martini Bay, Kokomo, the golf course, the Convention Center, and the English Village Shops. All the managers report to Cal.”
Line Zapf spent over five years in the housekeeping department at the resort. She said the boss would always keep close tabs on them to see if they needed anything. More than once she saw Sheehy take off his suit jacket and start vacuuming rooms when they got behind. She said sometimes he would “get on his knees and mop the floor with rags in his hands.”
Sheehy is passionate about his 26-year-plus career in the hospitality industry. “I love what I do. I was fortunate to know what I wanted to do early in life. I get to be on vacation every day. Things happen on vacations that people can’t experience anywhere else. We get to experience that with them.”
The 42-year-old hotelier approaches life and work with the same question: “How can I be a better version of myself?” He likes the fact that each day is entirely different in the hospitality industry, and he can reinvent himself accordingly.
“I have a great team. I want all of us to be collectively the best we can be,” he said. “We want to deliver superior service and a quality experience to our customers.”
Dalton Curtis recalled his wedding day with Kylee when an injury sidelined their wedding coordinator. Sheehy took off his general manager hat and put on his wedding planner hat, saving the day for the Curtises.
“Cal took over and even carved the prime rib,” Curtis said. “That shows true leadership. He has a calm demeanor and really listens to people.”
Holly Ocker will never forget what Sheehy did for her when her daughter Rachael took her own life. Cal and Rachael were good friends and members of the class of 1998 at Lake Havasu High School.
“I asked him if he could get a couple of his workers—and I would pay them—to meet my son and me to clean out her apartment in Henderson, Nevada,” Ocker said. Instead of a couple of workers, Cal showed up with one of his sisters. They helped pack Rachael’s belongings, cleaned her apartment, and never took a dime for their trouble. He even bought some of Rachael’s furniture for his sister, which helped Ocker pay for the funeral.
Born in Traverse City, Michigan, in an area known for tourism, Sheehy started working at nine, filling flats at a greenhouse for 5 cents a flat and was soon promoted to transplanter. At 14, he worked in housekeeping for a local hotel.
In 1995, Sheehy’s mother moved the family to Lake Havasu to be closer to her mother, Barbara Chambers. Since her grandson had experience in housekeeping and wanted to have a career in the hospitality industry, Chambers made it her mission to get him a job at London Bridge Resort.
Sheehy’s aunt, Janene Samp, said her mother took young Cal to the resort to apply for a housekeeping job every week and every week he was shot down. Then Chambers would tell him, “We’ll try again next week.” The job hunt built a strong bond between them.
“It was every week for six months that my grandma took me down,” Sheehy remembered. “They didn’t tell me they were not hiring me because I was 15. I didn’t learn that until I was hired.”
He quickly rose from housekeeper to bellman to front desk clerk and into management.
At 17, he was awarded Employee of the Year. He received a pair of round-trip tickets to Cancun, including a week in a hotel and spending money.
When the Employee of the Year presentation was made at the annual Christmas party, the general manager asked Sheehy what he wanted to do in the future. Sheehy responded, “I want your job.” Five years later, in 2004, he returned to the resort from Daytona as the vice president and general manager, and he’s been there ever since.
Sheehy took college classes at Mohave Community College while still attending LHHS and said he received a “quality education.” He received an associate degree at Daytona Beach College and his bachelor’s and master’s in business administration degrees from the University of Phoenix while working full-time. The mayor is a graduate of the Leadership Lake Havasu Program.
Running a thriving business wasn’t enough for Sheehy. He wanted to “serve the community at a higher level,” so he successfully ran for the City Council to be a “voice of reason and common sense.” His main goal—then and now—is “to enhance the quality of life for the residents of Lake Havasu.”
When Mayor Nexsen decided to retire after finishing his third term as mayor, Sheehy threw his hat in the ring. He didn’t want the accomplishments and work of the mayor and council to be undone by a different approach.
“I wanted to build on the foundation, but do it my way,” he said. “At the end of the day, it’s the citizens who are in charge.”
The mayor explained that there is a “huge spectrum” to the work in his position. “For
example, one minute I am dealing with an individual pot hole to a ‘scientific-based’ complex water issue, or hydrology, public safety, or topography and elevations. The work is always changing.”
There have only been a few times where he’s had to recuse himself due to a conflict of interest—either real or perceived. He says he’s made mistakes, and learns from them, but doesn’t dwell on them.
When he’s not working for the city or the resort, Sheehy loves to travel and explore new things. He enjoys hiking, boating, off-roading and being with family and friends.
“I’ve had to deal with tragedies, but I look on the bright side. I live my life in that space,”he said. “I have a bright outlook. Life’s a gift and working in the best interest of all is how I live my life.”
SIDEBAR:
Cal Sheehy’s advice for the next generation:
1. Keep an open mind.
2. Continue to learn.
3. Respect others.
4. Don’t be afraid to work hard.
5. If you have an aptitude and drive for the hospitality industry, you’ll go far.
