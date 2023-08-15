Stew Peters Show, Aug. 4, 2023

Far-right internet talk show host Stew Peters this month addresses a lawsuit brought against him by Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy. Peters is accused of defaming Sheehy, and portraying the mayor in a false light.

 BitChute.com video still image, Aug. 15, 2023.

A pending legal battle between Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy and internet radio host Stew Peters is moving forward this month, with a trial that could take place early next year. Meanwhile, Peters’ supporters are continuing a campaign to raise money for his defense.

A trial-setting conference in the case has now been set for Jan. 18. At that hearing, Mohave Superior Court Judge Kenneth Gregory could schedule a trial date in the case of Sheehy v. Peters. 

(3) comments

HavasuGuy
Havasu Guy

Can you believe this craziness? Far-right shock jocks attacking one of Paul Gosar's friends and biggest supporters? Republicans eating their own... Trump Did This!

Report Add Reply
Joe Joseph

With his 'type', accusations are usually confessions, or so I've heard.

Report Add Reply
BoneSpurs McPantsLoad
Supreme Leader of Floridastan

Please clarify……What do you mean by “his type?”

Report Add Reply

