A pending legal battle between Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy and internet radio host Stew Peters is moving forward this month, with a trial that could take place early next year. Meanwhile, Peters’ supporters are continuing a campaign to raise money for his defense.
A trial-setting conference in the case has now been set for Jan. 18. At that hearing, Mohave Superior Court Judge Kenneth Gregory could schedule a trial date in the case of Sheehy v. Peters.
Peters is a Minnesota internet personality who has espoused conspiracy theories in reference to the coronavirus pandemic and the coronavirus vaccine. According to reports by the Anti-Defamation League, Peters has been accused of promoting white nationalist and QAnon rhetoric through his program.
He turned his attention on Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy last year, after the announcement of a drag show scheduled to take place in February at the London Bridge Resort. During a segment of his program in September, Peters referred to Sheehy as a pedophile, and appeared to direct his viewers to contact Sheehy and other members of the Lake Havasu City Council.
Sheehy says he began to receive death threats shortly after Peters’ broadcast, and filed his lawsuit against Peters last year for defamation and casting Sheehy in a false light.
Peters had more to say about Havasu this month
Peters addressed the pending lawsuit in an Aug. 4 episode of The Stew Peters Show.
“Last fall, we stepped up to warn the people of Arizona about this satanic child-friendly drag show being held in the city of Lake Havasu,” Peters said. “It happened, and it was exactly as disgusting, and horrifying, and demonic as we warned it would be - as repulsive as you could possibly imagine.”
According to reporting by Today’s News-Herald this year, the Feb. 4 drag show played to a sold-out crowd at the London Bridge Resort, with no organized protests at the venue.
“It was all chronicled directly by the moms and grandmas to turned out to stand against this society-destroying poison,” Peters said in his Aug. 4 broadcast. “It had all the components: The revolting male groomers in women’s dresses and makeup and stockings - strutting the stage, putting on a show to lure in kids so they can serve as future rape victims.”
Peters played footage from the London Bridge Resort, which showed a man in a blonde wig and dress, dancing among members of the audience. Peters referred to the performer as a “disgustingly fat, mentally ill man in a dress.” He proceeded to refer to the performers as “things” throughout his Aug. 4 broadcast.
“If (Sheehy) cared about his reputation, there is an easy fix,” Peters said. “He could have tried to prevent this foul event from happening. Or afterward, he could have issued a sincere apology and begged forgiveness for letting predatory freakshows into his town. Instead, Mayor Cal Sheehy decided to sue me, and sue this program. We’re confident that we’ll prevail in this lawsuit.”
Peters said that part of Sheehy’s accusation was that Peters presented Sheehy in a false light, by indicating in his Sept. 23 broadcast that Sheehy is the owner of the London Bridge Resort. Peters said earlier this month that he had evidence that Sheehy (rather than the resort’s listed owner, Tom Flatley) is indeed the owner of the London Bridge Resort.
Sheehy refuted this statement in a Monday interview with Today's News-Herald. Sheehy owns a timeshare at the resort, and serves on the board of an HOA for timeshares at the location. But Sheehy asserted this week that he is in no way an owner - even partially - of the resort itself.
But Peters said that his argument extended beyond his ongoing conflict with Havasu’s mayor.
“This isn’t about me or this show, or this network,” Peters said. “This isn’t about some feud with some mayor of one town. This is about the battle for America’s children. There are people who think it’s normal to have kids spend time around freak, pedophile monsters who fantasize about raping them … Any drag queen interested in performing for kids is a pedophile. Any person who is helping them conduct those performances is a pedophile-enabler.”
Peters’ attorney appeared on his Aug. 4 broadcast, where he appeared to accused Sheehy and AZ Pride of attempting to stifle criticism of the event.
Havasu, Sheehy subjected to national scrutiny
Debate over the event escalated months before male performers slipped on their high heels.
The conflict began with the announcement of an AZ Pride Tour drag show. The event was open to children younger than 18, if such children were accompanied by an adult. And it was an event that brought contention from a portion of the Havasu community, who addressed the city council throughout last year in protest. Sheehy, who also serves as the resort’s general manager, reportedly received death threats for his perceived role in allowing the event to take place.
Peters addressed the pending drag show, as well as Sheehy, on a Sept. 23 episode of his program.
The program featured an interview with Havasu educator Karen Vanderjagt, an outspoken opponent of the Arizona Pride Tour’s decision to allow children younger than 18 to attend the planned drag show. During that segment of Peters’ program, Peters referred to Sheehy as a pedophile, and appeared to urge his viewers to contact Sheehy and each member of the Lake Havasu City Council. After posting contact information for Sheehy and each member of the city council, Peters ended his segment by telling his viewers, “You know what to do.”
Sheehy filed a lawsuit against Peters last year, accusing Peters of defamation and casting Sheehy in a false light. Phoenix-based attorney Timothy A. La Sota filed a motion to dismiss the case in March on the grounds that Mohave Superior Court did not have jurisdiction over a Minnesota resident.
Gregory ruled that due to Peters’ statements specifically in reference to Havasu, the London Bridge Resort and the state of Arizona - as well as Peters appearing to direct viewers to contact Sheehy and other Lake Havasu City officials - Mohave Superior Court would have jurisdiction in Sheehy’s lawsuit.
Peters accepts donations toward defense, supporters double down
This year, supporters of Peters organized a fundraising campaign through crowdfunding website, GiveSendGo.com. The fundraiser’s creator, Lauren Witzke, addressed the accusation against Peters.
“Stew has been targeted by the mainstream press and their attack dogs,” Witzke said. “They want nothing more than to silence him. Stew has been served a lawsuit in the state of Arizona for calling out the evil depravity of ‘child friendly’ drag queen story-hour, targeting conservative towns. He will confront this evil and defend the children, but he cannot do it alone … They’re suing him because he is calling out the Drag Queen Story Hour demons for hosting pedophilic ritual child sex abuse ceremonies in public.”
Other crowdfunding websites, such as GoFundMe and Kickstarter, maintain policies against hate speech and white nationalism. According to a 2022 report by Time Magazine, GiveSendGo has no such constraints, and has reportedly become recognized as a funding network for extremist activism.
As of this week, the GiveSendGo campaign for Peters’ defense has raised $12,408 of its $35,000 goal.
