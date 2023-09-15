Several road construction projects will soon begin in Lake Havasu City, from work on state Route 95 to fixing local roads and bridges.
Mayor Cal Sheehy and City Manager Jess Knudson discussed projects during coffee with the Mayor and City Manager last week, and the Lake Havasu City Council also talked about projects during Tuesday’s meeting.
Sheehy said state Route 95 is controlled by the state, and the city worked with the legislature to get direct funding from the state general fund for the project.
State Route 95 will be redone from SARA Park to Interstate 40, and sections of the road will also be redone in Mohave Valley and Bullhead City by a different contractor.
“They’re going to be doing all the work overnight,” Sheehy said. “It’s still going to be very miserable for us, but it’ll be less miserable that they are doing it overnight.”
He said the project is needed, however.
“We haven’t had anything done on that roadway in over 20 years, so we’re very excited to get that done,” Sheehy said.
Knudson said the project will become more apparent in the next few weeks.
“They told us from the onset to expect the real construction to take place between September and December, maybe even bleed into January,” Knudson said.
Work on local roads is also expected to start soon.
During Tuesday’s council meeting, a bid was awarded for a project to repave parts of South Palo Verde Boulevard, Kiowa Avenue, and Industrial Avenue.
Mike Wolfe, project manager for the city, gave a presentation for the project during the latest council meeting.
He said intersections at the street will be paved with concrete, and water mains under the street will be replaced.
The project contract was awarded to a local company, Pioneer Earthmovers Inc. for $1,462,816. This was approved by a vote of 6-0, with councilmember Nancy Campbell recusing herself from the vote.
A second company had also bid on the project, but their cost was $1.7 million more. Wolfe said this was because of pricing.
“We did look at the pricing, their pricing for asphalt was significantly higher than our local supplier was bidding, and then other pricing that we noticed was significantly out of line with what we would normally expect in the industry,” Wolfe said.
The winning bid was under the $2 million budget for the project, leaving extra money to go back into the fund for other projects.
Councilmember Michele Lin said she thinks the city is getting a really good deal.
Wolfe agreed and said they did get good bid prices on this project and that the city would be able to do more road work with the leftover money.
"It sure is nice to see these bids starting to go below our estimated budgets," Campbell commented later in the meeting.
The city currently has about $10 million in the budget for local projects.
“There’s more projects to be coming before council, and those will include maybe areas of swanson, mesquite, and into downtown, and then spattering of large sections of road throughout the community,” Knudson said. “Our engineers go out there and they do an analysis to test what are the worst roads in town and that’s where we start, that’s the path that we go along.”
There is also talk about building a second bridge to the Island, something that has been discussed since the 1970s.
“We’ve also been working on the second bridge over to the Island, this again is a project that has been led by our legislature, we had Rep. Biasiucci really drive it in the house to be able to get direct funding to build a second bridge over to the Island,” Sheehy said.
$35.5 was allocated by the legislature to build a second bridge over to the Island.
Sheehy said a study is being done right now by Knudson’s team to look at the zoning and general plan for the Island and things like traffic and access. After the study, costs for a second bridge can be estimated.
Several local projects will go out to bid soon. Wolfe said the city core street projects will go out next, which include redoing sections of McCulloch Boulevard, Swanson Avenue, Smoketree Avenue, and Riviera Boulevard.
A final future project discussed was the bridge on the north side of town that needs to be resurfaced.
“There’s a late coming coordination right now for that legislative funding request, we’ve got the ADOT wanting to coordinate with us on the bridge at Falls Spring Wash, the bridge that’s a little washboardy, I would call it,” Wolfe said.
