City discusses current and future road projects

Several road construction projects will soon begin in Lake Havasu City, from work on state Route 95 to fixing local roads and bridges.

Mayor Cal Sheehy and City Manager Jess Knudson discussed projects during coffee with the Mayor and City Manager last week, and the Lake Havasu City Council also talked about projects during Tuesday’s meeting.

