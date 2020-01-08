The public is invited to a Jan. 11 Memorial Lighthouse dedication in Lake Havasu City that will honor chainsaw mogul and engineering entrepreneurs Robert P. McCulloch and Cornelius Vanderbilt “CV” Wood.
According to a news release, the pair are credited as founders of Lake Havasu City and for relocating the famed London Bridge from Europe to Arizona. Other achievements include McCulloch’s aircraft designs and Wood’s early design involvement with Disneyland.
“McCulloch and Wood family representatives agree, Robert and Cornelius would be proud of the success their vision of a city in the desert continues to achieve,” dedication ceremony organizers said in a news release.
The memorial lighthouse dedication will begin at 3 p.m. at Site Five directly adjacent to Site Six at 900 Beachcomber Blvd., Lake Havasu City. To honor McCulloch, Lake Havasu City Mayor Cal Sheehy will shred the ribbon with a McCulloch chainsaw.
The newly constructed lighthouse can be seen from the event location. Weather permitting Dean Baker will inflate the original hot air balloon from the 1971 London Bridge Dedication in honor of the famed entrepreneurs, the news release said.
Since the dedication of the London Bridge in 1971 the city has grown to over 55,000 residents with an additional 50,000 travelers calling this their favorite “Snowbird Destination.” According to a study completed by the Northern Arizona University, the city continues to prosper with over 1.5 million tourists continuing to frequent Lake Havasu each year from around the world.
Mohave County Economic Development and Tourism Director Tami Ursenbach said the impact of the city’s founders’ vision for a vibrant community is evident today as Lake Havasu and surrounding communities offer businesses opportunity for development, relocation and expansion.
Speakers at the dedication will include Sheehy, Ursenbach, Tribal Council Chairman Charles Wood, representatives of the McCulloch Family, representatives of the LHC Lighthouse Club, President and CEO Alan Oleson of the Lake Havasu Marine Association, and June Waters Goff, executive director of the Lake Havasu City Museum of History.
Information provided by the Lake Havasu City Lighthouse Club.
