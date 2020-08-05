If you want to be a firefighter, Mohave Community College can help you get there.
Those interested can fill out an application for the next MCC Fire Academy as part of the college’s Fire Science program.
The Fire Science program partners with local fire stations to offer education and training, and completion of the academy is a requirement for anyone hoping to become a firefighter.
The MCC Fire Academy is a 272-hour course that provides training in basic firefighting concepts for recruits, including fire behavior, rescue procedures, command and control, fire suppression, hazardous materials, and firefighter safety.
The 16-week academy starts in January 2021, and those who successfully complete it receive 12 college credits and earn certificates. The course is scheduled for Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 6 to 10 p.m. and Saturday from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The application and more information can be found at mohave.edu/fire. For questions, contact Fire Science Instructor Kamrin Dooley at kdooley@mohave.edu.
All applications are due no later than 5 p.m. on Oct. 14.
