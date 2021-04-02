Students at Mohave Community College have a new way to navigate the pursuit of knowledge and earn their bachelor’s degree, thanks to a recently forged partnership with ASU Havasu.
The MyPath2ASU program aims to provide a seamless transfer experience. It’s essentially a customized set of tools that helps students take the necessary steps to successfully plan their transfer to Arizona State University as they begin their studies at MCC.
The program features course-by-course guided pathways tailored to a student’s field of study, guaranteed general admission to ASU, a transfer guide to help students keep track of their credits and degree progress, and personalized ASU communications.
The college has partnered with several other universities as well, including University of Arizona and Northern Arizona University, to help Bighorns continue their higher education journey.
Jennifer Jaimes is one such student that’s been able to take advantage of the program. Once an MCC student, she’s now working toward her bachelor’s degree in education at ASU Havasu.
Jaimes was also recently awarded the MCC Hodel Most Outstanding Student for the class of 2020, and she expects to graduate from ASU Havasu in the spring of 2023. Then, it’s time to earn a master’s as a Sun Devil.
MCC allowed her to start pursuing her goal of working in the field of education without the financial burden of a four-year university, and MyPath2ASU helped ensure her dreams were attainable without the luggage of loans.
Jaimes said she was able to “create a college pathway that was loan and debt free with the help of scholarships from College Success Arizona and the All-Arizona academic team.”
When she was ready to transfer to ASU Havasu, the university campus announced a new program that was perfect for her interests — Elementary Education.
“I choose to pursue an elementary education degree because for many students, teachers provide a safe space for them to grow, learn, and to express themselves,” she said. “It amazes me that in the future, I will be teaching the next generation of leaders that believe in themselves and their potential to change the world for the better.”
Jaimes advises transfer students to “embrace their post-secondary journey.”
“Do not feel ashamed or less proud of being a transfer student,” she said. “I promise you, being a transfer student will be a life changing and remarkable experience.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.