Mohave Community College just awarded more than 560 scholarships to high school students throughout Mohave County, which totals $1.176 million.
Lake Havasu City students earned 138 scholarships worth $275,000. Telesis Preparatory Academy students earned four scholarships and Lake Havasu High School students were awarded 134 scholarships.
The college is currently notifying students to let them know they qualify for the Academic Honors Scholarship worth $1,000, Campus Dean’s Scholarship worth $1,500 or the President’s High Honors Scholarship, which gives students $4,000 over two years.
“MCC and our Foundation partners are happy to offer scholarships to so many deserving students… It speaks volumes about the quality of education our high schools provide.” said MCC President Stacy Klippenstein.
In the Kingman area, 216 scholarships were given out to students, which totaled to $475,000. Bullhead City area students received 200 scholarships which is worth $404,500 in free money.
River Valley High School students earned 38 scholarships, Mohave High School students received 131 scholarships and 31 scholarships were awarded to students at Mohave Accelerated Learning Center.
El Capitan High School in Colorado City earned 10 scholarships for its students which totaled to $21,500.
Mohave Community College tuition is among the lowest in the state at $81 per credit hour. Students pursuing a bachelor’s degree can save $15,000 in tuition alone by starting first at MCC and then transferring to one of the college’s 20 university partners, including all of the universities in Arizona.
The college is currently enrolling students for summer and fall semesters. Summer classes begin May 26 and are all online due to the coronavirus. Fall classes begin August 24. Students can apply for free at www.mohave.edu.
