Mohave Community College is embarking upon its first foray into the student housing arena. The MCC Board of Governors recently approved award of a design-build contract for a 25,000 square foot apartment complex on the campus in Bullhead City.

Vice President for Administrative Services Jennifer Dixon said an evaluation team recommended award to Flagstaff-based Kinney Construction Services and Todd and Associates after interviewing representative of two firms who responded to the college Request For Proposals. Dixon told Board members that the team is both accomplished and experienced with more than 200 higher education projects under the belts in northern Arizona, including some $375-million in construction and the provision of nearly 3,500 student beds for Northern Arizona University.

