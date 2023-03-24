Local students attending Mohave Community College won’t face tuition increases in the coming school year. Members of the MCC Board of governors voted not to increase tuition for Arizona residents, leaving it at $81 per credit hour, the same level it has been since 2015.

However, board members voted to raise tuition costs for out-of-state students by $10.50 per credit, along with adjustments in student fees. The college said the out-of-state tuition will raise $35,000 to be used for development of new or expanded programs.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.