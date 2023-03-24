Local students attending Mohave Community College won’t face tuition increases in the coming school year. Members of the MCC Board of governors voted not to increase tuition for Arizona residents, leaving it at $81 per credit hour, the same level it has been since 2015.
However, board members voted to raise tuition costs for out-of-state students by $10.50 per credit, along with adjustments in student fees. The college said the out-of-state tuition will raise $35,000 to be used for development of new or expanded programs.
According to a college news release, board members were reluctant to raise costs because of the economic climate.
“Our local students are struggling financially too,” said Board Member Ashley Pascual. “Although we have not increased tuition in seven years, I’m not comfortable with an increase for them at this current time.”
However, other board members said they would like to revisit the matter of a tuition increase for in-state students at a future date.
“I lean toward a gradual step increase starting with out-of-state students this year and then we can look at in-state tuition if the economy improves, but I’m not in favor of raising tuition right now for our Mohave County students,” said Board Member Susan McAlpine.
