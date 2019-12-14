Mohave Community College’s Business Office recently won the BankMobile ACE Award. The college Bursar’s Office has been awarded the Achieve Campus Efficiency award for three consecutive years.
Shelley, Margi Chatwood and Jonathan Neth received the award. The three join just over 100 other Bursar’s Offices across the country in receiving the award.
The award recognizes offices that distributed more than 90% of all refunds during the period of Jan. 1 through Nov. 1 in 2019.
