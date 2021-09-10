Mohave Community College announced Friday it is considering adding men’s and women’s soccer programs.
If approved, they would be the first athletic program’s in the college’s 50-year history.
During Friday’s meeting of the MCC governing board in Bullhead City, a packed house of community leaders encouraged the board to support the creation of the sports programs.
MCC President Stacy Klippenstein said community interest is high, and that as soon as he started at MCC in 2019, he was “almost immediately approached by community members asking how they could help MCC start an athletics program, specifically soccer.”
Since then, a group of community leaders in the Bullhead City-Fort Mohave area have volunteered time to help the college identify potential facilities and areas of community support, the release said.
Klippenstein said the college determined a soccer program would add value to MCC and benefit students and local communities. He said the college would be able to attract students who might otherwise not attend college, or may attend a college that has soccer.
“Our plan would always be to first recruit as many players as we can from Mohave County so they could stay here and play for their hometown team,” Klippenstein said, noting that over the past several years nearly three dozen local high school soccer players left Mohave County to attend community colleges in Arizona that have collegiate soccer.
The MCC board was also informed that the Bullhead High School Legacy Foundation has pledged $300,000 to help the college launch the NJCAA soccer teams.
Klippenstein said no property tax money would be used to get the programs up and running, and he has a goal for the programs to be financially self-sustaining in the long term.
Financial support would come from several revenue streams such as grants, sponsorships and fundraising through a newly formed MCC Athletics Booster Club.
A group of founding members, including Mohave County Superior Court Judge Steven Moss, have already stepped forward, Klippenstein said.
“There’s literally thousands of tremendously bright young people engaged in soccer and sports in our region,” Moss said. “I’ve observed somewhat of a brain drain in our region because these bright young people want to continue playing sports, so they go to community colleges in Phoenix, Prescott, and Southern California and they don’t come back, and we in Mohave County have lost that talent pool.”
Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse General Manager Ed Catalfamo discussed a partnership in which the field house could become the college team’s home field. The field house is directly across Highway 95 from the Bullhead City campus.
MCC board members are scheduled to decide on Oct. 8 whether the college should move forward with plans to start NJCAA soccer programs. The meeting will be held at the Havasu campus and begins at 9 a.m.
The college will also hold community information sessions to discuss the plans and gather public input. Those meetings will be held via Zoom (https://mohave.zoom.us/j/81680340105) on Thursday, September 23 and Tuesday, September 28 from 12:30 p.m.- 1:30 p.m.
The public may email comments about the possibility of the college starting a men’s and women’s soccer program to mcc@mohave.edu.
