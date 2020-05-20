Mohave Community College will say goodbye to a familiar face at the end of the school year. Lake Havasu City campus Dean Jann Woods will retire from MCC.
This is the second time Woods will retire from MCC. The first time she was dean of student services and retired in 2013. At MCC, she has been a business instructor, director of student services and dean of student services.
“MCC will greatly miss Jann’s leadership and commitment. Over the years, Jann has been an advocate for our students and Havasu. We are a better place because of her and we wish her the best,” said MCC President Stacy Klippenstein.
Woods, 78, has been working in higher education since 1981 when she started at Des Moines Area Community College in Iowa. After a few years, Woods and her husband retired and move to Lake Havasu City.
During her time as dean at the MCC Havasu campus, she made renovations to classrooms, updated career and technical education programs and raised student enrollment.
