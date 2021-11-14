KINGMAN — Mohave Community College has given students more than $1 million in federal covid-relief CARES Act funding for the fall semester.
The college wrote in a news release that it has distributed $300 and $500 payments to 3,642 students who met eligibility guidelines set by the federal government and were enrolled in fall semester, for a total of $1.34 million.
Most eligible students received $300, while Career and Technical Education, and Allied Health students, received $500. CTE and Allied Health students received more because their out of pocket college expenses are higher due to program fees.
The CARES Act is federal legislation that provides a variety of financial support to individuals and organizations impacted by the covid-19 pandemic. The act includes a Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund that provides more than $14 billion in emergency funding to higher education in America. Of those funds, more than $6 billion must go directly to students in the form of emergency financial aid grants for expenses related to the disruption of campus operations due to the pandemic.
