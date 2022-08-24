Monday was back to school for students at Mohave Community College.

Enrollment is up this semester by roughly 10% with approximately 4,000 students taking classes across all campuses, as well as, online and live remote via Zoom. Many students are still signing up for classes that will begin later in September and October. There are also approximately 700 high school students taking college credits through the MCC dual enrollment partnership with area high school districts.

