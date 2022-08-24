Monday was back to school for students at Mohave Community College.
Enrollment is up this semester by roughly 10% with approximately 4,000 students taking classes across all campuses, as well as, online and live remote via Zoom. Many students are still signing up for classes that will begin later in September and October. There are also approximately 700 high school students taking college credits through the MCC dual enrollment partnership with area high school districts.
Students returning to class on Monday said they are excited for the fall semester and all the College events, leadership opportunities and other activities.
Le Ann Flores Gomez, a Liberal Arts student on the Lake Havasu campus, said in a news release that she is “excited to be involved in Student Activities Council and get to know more students during events and on campus.”
Dustin Gabler has taken classes before on the Kingman campus, and this semester he is studying to be a Physical Therapist Assistant, which is based on the Lake Havasu campus.
“With the new environment and new faces, I was slightly nervous for the new year but everyone I met is very friendly and outgoing, even being on the new campus, it felt like home with positivity and energy,” Gabler said. “From the instructors to the students, you definitely get the feeling that we’re all here to invest ourselves in a great year.”
Those who missed the deadline to enroll before the first fall semester classes started on August 22, can still sign up for 12-week courses that begin Sept. 12. The College eight-week courses begin Oct. 17.
Those interested in learning more about the becoming an MCC Bighorn should visit Mohave.edu or contact an Admissions Specialist. Their contact information is available at Mohave.edu/Admission.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.