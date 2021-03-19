Officials at Mohave Community College want to increase their campus inclusivity efforts and help more community members succeed at their school.
During a workshop on March 12, the Board of Governors discussed the future direction of the college and their top priorities in relation to local needs.
One of those priorities is better serving the underserved populations in the MCC service area, including Hispanic, black, Native American, low-income, first generation, adults, veterans, LGBTQ, and other students.
To increase enrollment of these populations, the college is developing “action plans” that will be implemented over the next five years. In the workshop, they discussed surveying and engaging communities to identify population needs, training staff and faculty regarding the different cultures present in the service area, and providing promotional materials in other languages.
Members of the board also discussed hosting informational workshops or sessions to familiarize these populations with the college and gaining a better understanding of how to engage and attract a wider range of students.
The college will also continue to review their “Diversity, Equity and Inclusion” efforts, complete with identifying a mission statement and personnel to support the initiatives.
Covid-19 limited the college’s interactions with local agencies like AZ@Work and Goodwill Career Centers, but MCC did hold information sessions geared toward prospective Hispanic students last fall. The pandemic didn’t stop them from hosting several diversity-focused events in 2020, however, including lectures on women’s suffrage, Day of the Dead events, and a film lecture on “I Am Not Your Negro.”
Their efforts extend to courses as well. MCC plans to re-brand and rename their HIS 234 class. It’s currently called, “History of the Indians of North America,” and focuses on “the political, cultural and social experience of the Native American from the period of the earliest European explorations to the present, including such developments as Indian nationalism,” according to the course description on mohave.edu.
