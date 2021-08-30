The Mohave Community College foundation is looking to cook up a little fundraising for the MCC students of the Lake Havasu City campus.
As part of the nonprofit’s fundraising efforts for the community college, the MCC Foundation is putting together a cookbook of more than 500 recipes from meals to drinks submitted by professors, staff and the community. Kids can even submit their favorite snack recipe to go in the book.
The idea for the project came from Jennine Ramirez, who was looking for a way the foundation could continue fundraising during the covid-19 pandemic.
“My mom back in the 90s I want to say had a cookbook fundraiser for the Quartzsite fire department and I thought what a great cause, ” Ramirez said. “I recently officially joined the foundation and I thought, hey, we should do that. During covid times it is still a way to engage with the community.”
MCC Foundation Executive Director, Lyn Demaret, thought Ramirez’s idea was perfect for the foundation.
“I thought it was fabulous and such a great way not just to engage the community but the staff and students,” Demaret said.
Ramirez says that the public response has been great so far with places like fitness centers and Lin’s Little China Restaurant donating recipes. Donating isn’t the only way to get a recipe in the book, though. Betty Emmons and Angela Foltz the grand prize winner of the salsa contest at the Hot Havasu Nights MCC event on Friday got their salsa recipe “Mohave Magic Salsa” into the book.
Those interested in donating a recipe can email their submission to foundation.mohave.edu. All email submissions get put into a monthly drawing for a free cookbook. The deadline to get a recipe in is Sept. 30.
