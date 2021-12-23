The Mohave Community College Foundation announced it has raised $50,000 for the 50th anniversary President’s Endowment Fund, which will provide an annual scholarship to a student on each the college’s four campuses, according to a press release.
The Foundation and MCC recently hosted a gala at the London Bridge Resort Convention Center to celebrate MCC’s 50th anniversary and help raise money for the endowment. The night started with more than $25,000 previously raised and by the end, the foundation was able to raise another $25,000 and meet its $50,000 goal.
Jeff Gift, owner of River Rock Promotions and Printing, donated $3,000 to the fund during the gala. Gift said he believes in the college mission to empower students to succeed.
The 50th Anniversary President’s Endowment Fund will award a $1,000 scholarship to a student every year on each MCC campus.
