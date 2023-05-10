BULLHEAD CITY – Mohave Community College is gearing up for its 52nd commencement ceremony to be held at 3 p.m. Friday at the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse in Bullhead City.
The MCC Class of 2022-2023 will earn approximately 800 degrees and certificates.
The commencement speaker will be former Arizona State Rep. Regina Cobb. She served in the legislature from 2015-2023 and is currently executive director of the Arizona Dental Association.
Cobb is also the MCC Founders Award recipient and will be recognized for her outstanding service to the college and the community.
As a state representative and appropriations chair in the Arizona House of Representatives, she advocated for increased funding for MCC to develop the advance manufacturing training center in Kingman. She was also instrumental in ensuring the successful launch of the college’s dental program.
MCC President Dr. Stacy Klippenstein will announce which student will be the recipient of the 2023 Kathy Hodel Most Outstanding Student $10,000 Award.
The Kathy Hodel Most Outstanding Student Award was established through an endowment gift to the MCC Foundation. It was provided by Dr. James H. Childe to honor the memory of his friend Kathy Hodel, who passed away in 2018 after a long battle with bone cancer.
Childe, a retired attorney and MCC instructor, gave nearly a quarter million dollars to establish the endowment. He chose to use this gift as a way to honor outstanding graduating MCC students and Hodel for her countless hours and efforts working to help MCC and our local communities.
Hodel requested everyone, “remember the importance of service before self, and do what you can to help worthy causes in your own community.”
The 2023 commencement student speaker is Ian Fleming. He is working toward earning his associate of arts in mathematics.
Fleming was also a 2023 All Arizona Academic Team member, which provides him with a tuition waiver to any public Arizona university.
The 2023 Ellen Licari Service to Student award recipient is Beth Hooven, one of the nursing faculty on the Lake Havasu City Campus.
The award is presented to an MCC employee who puts students first.
Laurel Clifford, math faculty and 2019 Ellen Licari Service to Students award recipient, will have the honor of being macebearer at the ceremony.
