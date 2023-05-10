MCC commencement

Mohave Community College will hold its 52nd commencement ceremony this Friday at the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse.

 Courtesy of MCC

BULLHEAD CITY – Mohave Community College is gearing up for its 52nd commencement ceremony to be held at 3 p.m. Friday at the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse in Bullhead City.

The MCC Class of 2022-2023 will earn approximately 800 degrees and certificates.

