Misty Knight has faced some challenges and hardships during her life. She dropped out of high school to help provide for her family and help to take care of her mother who was diagnosed with a brain tumor.
For eight years she worked minimum wage jobs and said she “barely got by.” After her mom passed away she decided to go back to school to honor her mother’s wishes by earning a college degree.
“Growing up in a disadvantaged community, the idea of obtaining a university education always seemed like an unattainable goal,” she said. “Mohave Community College provided me with so many opportunities and has given me the tools needed to pursue my dreams,” Knight said.
Knight went back to school and earned her GED through Mohave Community College and now she just graduated with her Associate of Arts in Liberal Arts. Throughout her time at MCC she has been Student Activities Council President, Vice President of Leadership for Phi Theta Kappa and a 2021 All Arizona Academic Team Member.
She has been an exemplary student, and during the MCC graduation ceremony she was awarded the Kathy Hodel Most Outstanding Student Award. Receiving the award means that Knight also receives $10,000 cash for her to spend any way she would like.
“This award is truly life changing,” she said. “Words can’t express how grateful I am to everyone at the college for believing in me enough to afford me this amazing opportunity.”
Knight will use the money for her housing expenses while she works on earning her bachelor’s degree.
She was also chosen to be the 2021 Commencement Student Speaker for the morning ceremony on May 14. She said it’s an “incredible honor” to have been chosen as a student commencement speaker, and to have had the privilege to address her classmates.
Now that she has completed her degree at MCC, she is transferring to the University of Arizona as a junior and will be part of the Honors College. She is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in law and working toward her Juris Doctor degree.
“My dream is to become a civil rights attorney so I can stand up on behalf of those whose civil liberties have been violated. I want to be able to help the less fortunate because I know firsthand what it is like to have very little,” Knight said.
She grew up in Dolan Springs, eventually moved to Bullhead City and attended Mohave High School. In her spare time, she enjoys volunteering and participating in community activism. Knight has volunteered at the Mohave County Democratic Central Committee and the Human Rights Campaign in Las Vegas, which focuses with LGBTQ rights.
The Kathy Hodel Most Outstanding Student Award was established through an endowment gift to the MCC Foundation. It was provided by James H. Childe to honor the memory of his friend, Lake Havasu City resident Kathy Hodel, who died in 2018 after a long battle with bone cancer.
Childe, a retired attorney and MCC instructor, gave nearly a quarter million dollars to establish the endowment.
