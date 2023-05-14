MCC grads reminded of life’s twists and turns

One Mohave Community College graduation tradition is President Stacy Klippenstein taking a selfie with the graduates.

 Fred Mayson/River City Newspapers

BULLHEAD CITY — The most recent class of Mohave Community College alumni celebrated their academic achievements Friday with the college’s 52nd commencement ceremony.

“The 661 in the MCC class of 2022-2023 have earned 390 associate degrees and 432 certificates this year,” said MCC President Stacy Klippenstein.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.