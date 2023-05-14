MCC grads reminded of life’s twists and turns

BULLHEAD CITY — The most recent class of Mohave Community College alumni celebrated their academic achievements Friday with the college’s 52nd commencement ceremony.
“The 661 in the MCC class of 2022-2023 have earned 390 associate degrees and 432 certificates this year,” said MCC President Stacy Klippenstein.
The Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse was filled to capacity for the ceremony as family and friends celebrated their loved ones’ academic accomplishments.
Keynote speaker, former Arizona State Rep. Regina Cobb, described how life can take you to unexpected places.
“I’m not sure how much wisdom I have, except that I’m older and I’m supposed to be wise,” Cobb said. “But I do have a plethora of experience.”
Success is measured differently by everyone, Cobb said.
Currently serving as the executive director of the Arizona Dental Association, Cobb described her early life as one of 14 siblings and her progression through her career.
The first college graduate in her family, Cobb said it taught her key skills in managing priorities, professionalism, punctuality, religion and supporting others.
“These are things you have to live by. We were expected to work hard and get up early,” Cobb said.
Her principles guided her first at a community college for an associate’s degree, then onto a four-year university for a dental degree, into a dental career and eventually into politics.
However, sometimes life has different plans.
“What defined me was when I took those challenges and helped me achieve the goal I was trying to obtain. That’s what you do with failures,” Cobb said.
Some of life’s challenges, of course, are more welcome than others; for example, Cobb said she wouldn’t change her “detour” to have a family.
Student speaker Ian Fleming likewise focused on how life can take an unexpected path — and how there’s hope no matter how dark it may seem.
Fleming, president of the college’s Phi Theta Kappa-Alpha Chi Psi chapter, knows from personal experience.
“I tried several colleges, unsuccessfully, before finding my home at MCC,” Fleming said. “Throughout my academic journey, I’ve encountered several obstacles, including losing my mom and brother, experiencing homelessness and struggling with addiction.”
He described his life on the streets, struggles with addiction and even arrest record — but was quick to credit his family for supporting him and his brother, who was in a similar situation.
Fleming said his brother’s passing finally pushed him to clean himself up.
He began volunteering with Narcotics Anonymous, Alcoholics Anonymous, Make Bullhead Better and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
“I discovered being a part of something greater than myself helps me overcome my personal challenges and gives me a sense of purpose,” Fleming said.
Fleming also enrolled at MCC, promising his mother he would graduate. Unfortunately, she passed away before he graduated.
“(My family) told me to use my circumstances to help others. I followed their advice and lost myself in service to my community,” Fleming said.
Fleming hopes to be an astrophysicist upon competition of his four-year degree at University of Arizona.
During the ceremony, the 2023 Kathy Hodel Most Outstanding Student Award and $10,000 check were presented to Adam Romano.
Cobb was recognized as an MCC Founder for her contributions to the college’s dental program and avocation for the advance manufacturing training center in Kingman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.