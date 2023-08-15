Class is back in session for one Lake Havasu City college.
On Monday morning, students were welcomed back to the Mohave Community College Lake Havasu City Campus by staff and faculty. Approximately 900 students have enrolled for this year’s fall semester, says Maria Ayon, dean of student and community engagement.
Those registered for online, hybrid and in-person classes comprise the campus’ growing student body.
That number is expected to rise once sessions for the campus’ shorter terms begin, which include eight-, 10- and 12-week programs. Students enrolled in these courses tend to achieve quicker academic progress, Ayon explains.
With the fall semester now underway, Ayon says MCC Havasu’s nursing program continues to be highly sought after by students.
Included are the college’s registered nurse and nursing assistant programs, followed by its emergency medical services courses. Ayon attributes the program’s popularity to the high demand for professionals in the healthcare industry.
Ayon’s next goal is increasing enrollment for the campus’ physical therapy assistant and surgical technology programs, she says.
On Saturday, new students and their families were invited to meet with faculty and other staff members ahead of Monday. Ayon described the new student orientation as an avenue for students to pose questions about the upcoming year.
“We had a really nice group of students and their family members come,” Ayon continued. “We want our students to be successful because we understand that our success is based on the students’ success, and that’s what’s important here.”
Along with new student faces were those of staff and faculty members who also joined Havasu’s campus, Ayon says.
In addition to academics, MCC Havasu is home to a number of expanding clubs and groups. Incoming students can opt to join the campus’ art league, veterans’ club, or Phi Theta Kappa (Alpha Chi Chi) Chapter. Three allied health clubs, which include nursing, surgical technology, and physical therapy assistant, are also available to students, Ayon adds.
Under the campus’ Student Activities Council, Ayon says the local community can expect more engaging events for the new semester. From Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, a fall bash will be held on campus with a “club rush” geared towards students.
“Students can build a nice support network and be able to feel that they’re not doing this by themselves on this educational journey,” Ayon said. “The students have this open to all of the internal community, but it’s definitely open to the public community for those that want to come in and find out what student life (is like) on campus.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.