May has long been a hot month for the city’s annual crowd of boaters venturing to Lake Havasu City. But according to city and tourism officials, the danger posed by an ongoing coronavirus pandemic may be greater than whatever benefit Havasu’s economy may enjoy as a result.
“While the boaters coming to Havasu are bringing revenue to our hotels, restaurants and other businesses, they may also be bringing the virus,” said GoLakeHavasu President Terence Concannon. “GoLakeHavasu and the city have echoed Gov. Ducey’s call to stay-at-home through May 15.”
The March 31 order urged all Arizona residents to limit their time in public, and urged all businesses deemed “nonessential” to close until Gov. Ducey’s order was rescinded. All bars have been closed, and Havasu restaurants have been limited to providing take-out and delivery services only. But with announcements from the Governor’s Office last week that those restrictions would be gradually lifted, boaters are seeking escape on Lake Havasu’s waves in greater numbers.
“Boating in Lake Havasu City is huge, supporting more than 2,050 jobs, and the demand is beginning to boil over,” Concannon said. “Our tourism revenue is very important to our community but not at the expense of anyone’s health. We need all of our visitors to respect our city and our residents, and stay at home until it is deemed safe.”
When Ducey’s travel restrictions are rescinded, Concannon says Havasu will see a boom – although the number of visitors to Havasu overall has decreased during the pandemic, the demand for Havasu’s warm water and sandy beaches hasn’t diminished, according to Concannon.
“We will see a huge number of watercraft on the lake, heads in our beds and diners in our restaurants,” Concannon said. “Our economy will return strong, but we don’t want the virus to return or get stronger in our efforts to return to normalcy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.