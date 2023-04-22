Mohave Community College (MCC) President Stacy Klippenstein is being recognized for his dedication and leadership in the rural community college arena. Klippenstein is among ten higher education administrators selected as participants for the inaugural class of the Rural Community Leaders (RCL) Fellowship program administered by West Texas (WT) A&M University.
“An appointment gives educators the opportunity to pass on their hard-won wisdom to the next generation of rural leaders through collaboration with doctoral students and other fellows,” said Brad Johnson, one of the fellowship program creators at the college based in Canyon, Texas. ``This professional partnership will deepen the understanding of the doctoral faculty regarding rural communities.”
