Mohave Community College is reaching out to its tribal neighbors in an effort to grow its enrollment.
During a Board of Governors workshop earlier this month, board members discussed ways the college is connecting with nearby tribes and how they can continue to do so in the future — potentially with both the Chemehuevi and Colorado River Indian Tribes, which are outside the college’s district boundaries.
MCC President Stacy Klippenstein said the college already has a strong relationship with the Hualapai Tribe by “building specific academic pathways in business.” They’ve also worked with the Fort Mohave Tribe on yearly youth and high school programs that focus on career and technical education.
“As a new president, I started some outreach efforts,” Klippenstein said. “But when covid-19 hit, most attempts were stopped or delayed. My goal, through a new focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion, is that we begin to better connect with all tribal communities and address workforce needs and access to education.”
Both the Colorado River Indian and Chemehuevi Tribes are out of the college’s district. But that won’t stop MCC from finding ways to help more community members gain access to higher education, Klippenstein hopes. They’ve been starting “new conversations with the Chemehuevi tribe regarding some tuition assistance for degree-seeking students from their community,” and that discussion will continue, he said.
The college also hopes to set up memorandum of understandings to figure out how to best support tribal members, with either financial aid and tuition assistance or specific academic program pathways for tribes located outside (or within) MCC’s service area.
Discussions with these tribes have just begun, and Klippenstein believes they’ve been positive.
“As part of our new strategic plan, MCC will continue to identify new initiatives related to the enrollment and student success of all underrepresented populations,” he said, “which will include some emphasis on our Hispanic and Native American populations.”
