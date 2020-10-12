As the coronavirus continues to show signs of slowing in the region, Mohave Community College is preparing to enter their second phase of reopening.
Phase two is set to start this Monday, Oct. 19. During a board meeting Friday morning, the college’s Pandemic Response Team provided an update on their plans for both students and staff.
PRT Co-Chair Danette Bristle said starting Monday, students wishing to enroll will be allowed on campus to meet with student services staff but will still be encouraged to contact the college via phone, email and online chat. Student services on each campus will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. with limited staffing.
All students and visitors will be required to sign an “acknowledgement of risk/liability waiver” before being admitted into any building, Bristle said. Remote student services will remain available, including advising, the library, and student success services.
Courses will stay in their current format for the remainder of the fall semester. Employees without on-campus responsibilities during phase two must continue to request permission to be on campus. Masks, physical distancing and all CDC health and safety guidelines will still be in affect.
The decision to move into phase two was made after Mohave County met the state’s benchmarks for returning to campus. If conditions remain stable, the goal is to move on to phase three in the near future. The college’s PRT will continue to monitor local data and track any trends as the pandemic continues.
