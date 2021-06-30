When classes go back in session for Mohave Community College this fall semester, students will have the option of returning to campus in person or continuing online studies.
In a video message to the MCC community, College President Stacy Klippenstein announced the news.
“As you’ve seen, vaccination rates across the country have increased and the threat of the virus continues to decrease,” Klippenstein said. “So, I’m very happy to say that this fall we plan to have classes back on campus and we’ll continue all of our online courses and the live remote option will be available for many classes.”
When the covid-19 pandemic struck last year, MCC like many other academic institutions moved all on campus classes to Zoom powered remote classes.
According to Jennifer Woolston, one of the college’s associate deans of Instruction, many MCC students expressed to staff how much they enjoyed the new found flexibility that remote learning provided them and urged the college to keep it an option.
“Students can structure their fall schedules in the format that is most beneficial to their personal needs, they can choose from on-ground classes, online and now they can incorporate select synchronous (remote) offerings,” said Dr. Woolston.
Director of Communications for MCC James Jarman confirmed that students will have the option to mix and match in person, online and remote learning classes to best fit their schedule for the fall semester.
“By providing more options we can help the students build a schedule that works for their individual circumstances,” Woolston said.
For those who choose to return to in person learning MCC will follow CDC guidelines and ask those who are unvaccinated to wear a mask but according to Jarman no proof of the vaccine is required to be shown.
