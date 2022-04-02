Today’s News-Herald
KINGMAN — Mohave Community College’s Neal Campus in Kingman was on lockdown starting about 4 p.m. on Friday as law enforcement officers swarmed to the campus to what was first reported to be an active shooter situation.
By about 4:30 p.m. the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office was reporting on Facebook that they were searching for one suspect who was believed to be “armed and dangerous,” but clarified that there was not an active shooter at the college.
Sheriff’s deputies, some carrying assault rifles, were joined on the campus by state troopers and park rangers. Police vehicles patrolled the perimeter of the campus with their lights on.
Citizens were advised to avoid the area, and residents of the area were asked to stay inside their homes. “This scene is extremely active,” MCSO wrote in the 4:30 p.m. post. No other information was immediately available.
