Get spooked and show off your skills at Mohave Community College’s Pumpkinfest.
The event is set for Friday, Oct. 29 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at the Lake Havasu City MCC campus, located at 1977 Acoma Boulevard West, starting in Building 600. Free trick-or-treat bags will be given to the first 100 kids that attend. Pumpkinfest features a kiddie carnival, haunted house, trick-or-treating, photo booth and games.
The event is free to the public and sponsored by the LHC Student Activities Council. Call 866-664-2832 for more information.
