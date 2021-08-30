KINGMAN — Those who want to become firefighters can now fill out an application for the next MCC Fire Academy, which begins January 2022.
MCC wrote in a news release that its Fire Science program partners with local fire stations to offer the best education and training in the region. Completion of the fire academy is a requirement for anyone who wants to become a firefighter.
“The MCC Fire Academy is a 272-hour course providing recruits training in basic firefighting concepts including fire behavior, rescue procedures, command and control, fire suppression, hazardous materials, and firefighter safety,” the college wrote.
The 16-week academy begins January 2022. Recruits who complete the academy will receive 12 college credits, earning them the following certificates: AZ State FF 1 and 2, Hazmat Awareness and Operations, Wildland S-130, 190; and ICS 100, 200, 700, 800. The academy will also establish the foundation for an Associate of Science Degree in Fire Science.
The course is scheduled for Tuesday and Thursday evenings from 6–10 p.m., and Saturdays from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The program has a strict attendance policy and students are only allowed 24 hours of excused absences during the course of the program.
Applications and more information are available online at www.Mohave.edu/Fire, or by contacting MCC Fire Science Instructor Kamrin Dooley at KDooley@Mohave.edu.
Applications must be received no later than 5 p.m. on Oct. 14, 2021.
