MCC seeks land at Kingman industrial park

MCC will attempt to purchase land in the Kingman Airport Industrial Park for its new Advanced Manufacturing Training Center. The entrance to the industrial park is pictured.

 River City Newspapers file photo

KINGMAN – Mohave Community College is trying to buy land at the Kingman Airport Industrial Park after Sunbelt Development has been unable to deliver on its 2021 10-acre donation pledge for an Advanced Manufacturing Training Center.

Administrative Services Vice President Jennifer Dixon provided project background during the March 10 meeting of the MCC governing board.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.