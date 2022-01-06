Mohave Community College’s foray into competitive athletics got a couple of big boosts this week. The National Junior College Athletic Association informed MCC administrators that the school has been approved to join the association. The college plans to form teams and compete in the men’s and women’s Division 1 soccer season starting in fall 2023, according to a news release.
Additionally, the Bullhead High School Legacy Foundation awarded a $300,000 grant to the college to help fund the athletics program for its first two years. According to the press releases, the money will be used to hire coaches, develop youth soccer players through camp programs, pay for equipment and arrange venues for games and practices.
MCC President Stacy Klippenstein said the addition of athletic programs will open the doors to higher education for students in the region.
The Bighorns will participate in the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference with Arizona Western College, Cochise College, Eastern Arizona College, Yavapai College, and Central Arizona College, along with several campuses in the Maricopa Community College system.
The men’s and women’s teams will be based out of the college’s Bullhead City campus, near the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse which will be home field for the MCC Bighorns Soccer teams.
The college plans to recruit players first from throughout Mohave County so local student-athletes can benefit from both the educational and athletic experience. The college also plans to host matches and tournaments throughout the region to help boost support for the teams and raise funds for the program.
Several business and education leaders are already in the process of forming the Bighorns Booster Club to support the soccer teams, according to the news release. Founding booster club members will include Mohave Superior Court Judge Steven Moss, Kingman Economic Development Manager Bennett Bratley, Baron Services Co-Owner Matt Hanrahan, Vice President of Fairway Constructors Mehdi Azarmi, Superior Tire Owner Kelly Burgess, and Anderson Fieldhouse General Manager Ed Catalfamo.
Those interested in becoming Bighorn Booster Club members should contact MCC Dean of Student and Community Engagement Carolyn Hamblin at CHamblin@mohave.edu or Mehdi Azarmi at Mehdi@FairwayConstructors.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.