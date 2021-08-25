Grab your headset and get ready to game at Mohave Community College and be part of its new esports team. Esports is a form of competitive video gaming that can be organized as multiplayer video game competitions between other teams of professional players or individually.
Competitive esports has exploded in popularity, and MCC will be among several hundred colleges and universities with a team. Other colleg’s with esports programs report an increased sense of community, support and pride with participating in collegiate athletics.
The esports team will be under the National Association of Collegiate Esports. Students will play against players from two- and four-year colleges across the country.
The Bighorn esports team will have the chance to compete in the video games Valorant and Rocket League. The Valorant team will consist of five starting members and two alternates. Rocket League will have three members with two alternates.
Students interested in trying out for the team must be enrolled in at least 12 credit hours per semester with a cumulative GPA of 2.0 to tryout for the team. Students can be from any of the MCC campuses, including dual enrollment students, but must be able to attend practices on the Kingman campus.
