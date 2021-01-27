MCC starts spring semester: Classes are back in session at Mohave Community College. Many 16-week and 8-week long classes started spring semester on Jan. 19.
It’s not too late to sign up for the semester, 12-week classes start Feb. 8. Information on the courses is available at apply.mohave.edu or by calling 866-MOHAVECC.
So far this semester more than 350 new students have joined nearly 3,000 returning students, according to a news release.
Students are continuing their education this semester in live remote classes that they can attend from home. Some labs that require hands-on learning are conducted on campus, such as the college electrical and welding labs. The labs are limited to no more than 10 people at a time For more information visit www.Mohave.edu.
— Today’s News-Herald
