Kimberley Christensen, nursing student at Mohave Community College (MCC), was awarded a $1,0000 scholarship at the February MOAA meeting in recognition of her outstanding work to accomplish her goals.
MOAA President, LTC Jerry Hietpas, US Air Force (Ret), along with Lake Havasu City Vice-Mayor David Lane presented her with a scholarship certificate. Kimberley attended the meeting with her spouse. She is a 6-year member of the U.S. Air Force Reserves at Nellis Airforce Base, works as a unit coordinator in a medical-surgical unit at the Bullhead City hospital, is a teller at a bank, and has a 3-year-old daughter.
Kimberley had been attending classes at MCC when her child was born. The new-born required intensive care and was flown to Las Vegas for urgently-needed care. Kimberley was so inspired by the compassion and respect shown by the nurses caring for her child, that she made the decision to change her educational goals. Her plan is now to become a nurse practitioner. She says, “They (the NICU nurses) changed our lives and I want to do the same for other people.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.