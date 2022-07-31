The Lake Havasu City Mohave Community College campus is continuing to grow.
With classes for the 2022 fall semester set to begin at the end of August, Maria Ayon, the dean of student and community engagement at the MCC Havasu campus, says enrollment at the site is currently a little above 20 percent from last year’s numbers.
According to MCC’s annual report for the 2021-22 academic year, the Lake Havasu City campus had 308 full time students during the 2021-22 school year, meaning a 20 percent increase would place the campus enrollment a little under 400 students. The increase would help bring the college’s enrollment numbers back to its prior covid levels.
The last time enrollment at the Havasu Campus was above 400 was during the 2019-20 school year.
The demographics of the Havasu student body includes “a little bit of” every age range, Ayon says. The largest age range, Ayon says, is 18 to 24 years old who make 27 percent of enrollment numbers.
The second largest demographic are 25 to 25 year-olds who make nine percent of enrollment and the third largest group, Ayon says, are the high students who enroll in dual credit courses.
Two years out from the covid-19 pandemic, Ayon says it is great to see enrollment numbers rising at the community college, going against the national trend.
“Across the nation there has been a decline in enrollment at four year universities and higher education in general,” Ayon said.
MCC’s nursing program remains one of its most popular courses of study, Ayon said. Each semester the program is capped to 20 students per campus, with students being put on a waiting list for the next semester. The program is currently full at the Havasu campus for the fall semester
Other popular programs include ones that teach students a trade skill, like welding or HVAC.
“We get a lot of students from the JTED WAVE program into our wielding program, which I think is phenomenal because they get first hand, early experience to decide–is this a trade I want to continue with,” Ayon said. “If not and they move on to another degree program they still have that certificate—they still have that skill set.”
What New This Year
Looking forward to the coming school year, Ayon says there are plenty of new things happening at MCC for the Havasu community to get excited for.
At the Havasu campus, Ayon says the college is currently in the process of renovating the classroom and lab area for the physical therapy assistant program, turning the facilities “up a notch” so students can be more engaged with the professor’s lesson.
“We want to make a really nice, welcoming environment for the students there,” Ayon said.
The renovations should be completed in the next three to four weeks, Ayon says.
The public will have the chance to check out the new physical therapy facilities along with the other programs offered at the Havasu campus when the Havasu Highlights program returns this fall semester, Ayon says.
“So every week for about eight weeks in the fall semester a different program will be highlighted, labs, classrooms, open houses, will all be available to the community—internal and external,” Ayon said.
Ayon also says MCC is expanding its relationship with its transfer partners (ASU, U of A, NAU and GCU) inviting representatives from the university to come on campus during “transfer Thursdays” and hosting a transfer party in October. Ayon says she plans on inviting local high school students to the party as well.
In addition to involving high school students in the community, Ayon says MCC is currently working with Principal Tiara McGuigan at Telesis Preparatory Academy to create the first Future Bighorns program.
The program will have the fourth grade Telesis class spend a day on the MCC campus as a MCC student, Ayon says, getting an acceptance letter and a student ID before going to three or four age appropriate college courses.
“It could be anything from…a psychology class that teaches them about stress and how to relieve stress to a STEM class where they build straw towers or an art class,” Ayon said. “We’re still working out what is going to fit best with the students.”
Along with attending classes for the day, Ayon says the fourth graders will also be invited to walk with MCC in the London Bridge Days parade wearing future Bighorn soccer shirts with the Class of 2031 on them.
The first day of classes for MCC’s fall semester is Aug. 22.
