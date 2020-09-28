Mohave Community College is participating in a statewide effort to ensure that 60% of Arizona residents earn a post-secondary credential in 10 years.
MCC was fully represented at the Northwest Attainment Kick Off meeting. The meeting was part of the Achieve 60 Arizona initiative. After a statewide meeting by Expect More Arizona and Achieve 60 Arizona, a group of leaders from Mohave and La Paz counties decided to continue to work to set goals and create county-specific strategies to address shortages in educational attainment.
“It’s exciting to see such a variety of people dedicated to this goal. The positive work done here will ripple through our communities for generations to come,” said Carolyn Hamblin, dean of student and community engagement on Bullhead City campus.
The meeting started with a message from MCC President Stacy Klippenstein and Gov. Doug Ducey. Leaders from Bullhead City, Kingman, Lake Havasu City, Parker, Colorado City and La Paz county were represented during the meeting. Participants were able to learn more about Expect More Arizona and the Las Vegas Talent Hub. Speakers from the Las Vegas Talent Hub discussed on the steps they’ve been taking in Southern Las Vegas to help achieve a post-secondary education.
Also providing additional information to attendees was Dr. Joe O’Reilly, Director of Decision Center for Educational Excellence at Arizona State University, to present data on Mohave and La Paz County high schools. Attendees were divided into community breakout groups with members of each community for introductions and to discuss what other community leaders would be beneficial to the committee.
