Mohave Community College is holding online question and answer sessions via Zoom to help the public learn more about getting started with a college education.
Starting with the first meeting today at 5 p.m., admissions specialists will be reviewing the admissions process and answering any questions participants might have about attending MCC. President Dr. Stacy Klippenstein will also explain how classes will be done amid the pandemic.
The sessions can be accessed via computer or mobile device. They’ll also be streamed live on the college’s Facebook page.
There are eight sessions scheduled, as follows:
• July 15, 5 p.m.
• July 21, 12 p.m.
• July 22, 5 p.m.
• July 28, 12 p.m.
• July 29, 5 p.m.
• August 4, 12 p.m.
• August 5, 5 p.m.
The online session can be accessed at mohave.zoom.us/j/4742334393. The meeting ID is 474 233 4393. For more information, please contact MCC at 866-664-2832.
