Mohave Community College (MCC) is trying to buy land at the Kingman Airport Industrial Park after Sunbelt Development has been unable to deliver on its 2021 ten-acre donation pledge for an Advanced Manufacturing Training Center. Administrative Services Vice President Jennifer Dixon provided project background during the March 10 meeting of the MCC governing board.
“We anticipated building our Advanced Manufacturing Training Center on donated land. That land still does not belong to the college and at this time the developer (Sunbelt), which is undergoing reorganization behind the scenes, still has not finished reorganization,” Dixon said. ``It’s been three years since we were first approached about the donation of the land.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.