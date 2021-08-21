Arizona Governor Doug Ducey on Friday appointed Megan A. McCoy to the Mohave County Superior Court judicial position vacated when the Honorable Charles Gurtler retired on June 30.
McCoy, Kingman, was one of four finalists who interviewed for the bench appointment.
McCoy served as a deputy Mohave County attorney prosecuting cases from 2006 to 2019, when she was appointed as Mohave County Court Commissioner. Presiding Judge Steve Moss applauded her selection for promotion by Governor Ducey.
“Excellent choice,” Moss said. “She’s very competent, she is very knowledgeable, she’s experienced,’’ Moss said. “She’s level-headed and even-keeled. She’ll be an excellent judge just like she’s been an excellent Commissioner.”
A press release issued by the Governor’s office noted McCoy’s string of career accomplishments, including recognition as the Arizona Narcotic Officers Association Prosecutor of the year in 2013.
It cited her civic involvements, including Girl Scout leadership and law presentations in the local school system.
“Megan’s career shows her dedication to Mohave County and she will bring that dedication to the bench to improve her community,” Ducey said. “Iam delighted to appoint Megan McCoy to the Mohave County Superior Court.
McCoy has her law degree from Georgetown and attended the University of California San Diego.
Other than that, she is a life-long Kingman resident.
“I am very humbled and honored in the idea that I came back and am able to use all of my skill set and all of my education and all of my abilities to work within the community,” McCoy said. “It’s absolutely incredible. I don’t know that I would have pictured this path forward when I was growing up here and we discuss how important it is that kids here realize you can have an entire adult life here and have an amazing professional career.”
McCoy is appointed to Gurtler’s former District 1 judicial post. She’ll seek election to same next summer and fall.
``It’s just another challenge where I get to learn an entirely new rule set of things that I need to know,” McCoy said. ``And I get to meet completely new people and really get out there.”
Moss said it’ll likely be October before McCoy’s successor is selected. At that point he said McCoy will likely be assigned to his family law and juvenile case load that he handles in Lake Havasu City, and that he will relocate and handle cases in Bullhead City.
Governor Ducey also filled another important legal position Friday. He tabbed Christina Spurlock as Mohave County Clerk of Superior Court.
Gurtler promoted Spurlock from Deputy Director in the Clerk’s office to Interim Clerk in April, following the resignation of Clerk Virlynn Tinnell to serve as Justice of the Peace.
``Christina’s wealth of experience and commitment to serving the court community make her an excellent choice for Mohave County,” Ducey said. ``I am happy to appoint Christina Spurlock as the Mohave County Clerk of Superior Court.”
Spurlock previously formally declared to run for the Clerk’s position in next year’s election cycle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.