With clearer skies in this weekend’s forecast, sailors can take pleasure in the sunnier weather predicted for Lake Havasu City. The yearly Hobie Cat Regatta that awards the sought over McCulloch Cup to the winner will continue after 50 years.
As stated by Rex Miller, Lake Havasu Yacht Club member and former director of the event, the competition has been held on and off over the last 5 decades. This weekend, the races will take place on Saturday and Sunday off of Lake Havasu State Park at Lot 2.
The regional sanctioned races, as Miller explains, take racers across the water in their Hobie Catamarans. The sailboats are more lightweight in style and easier to maneuver for racers. As listed on the event’s website, only current members of Hobie Class Association of North America are permitted to participate in the race.
Four classes of boats are expected to participate in the weekend races, which includes the Hobie 16, Hobie 18, Hobie 20 and Hobie Wave. Miller adds that approximately 17 boats should be present for the weekend competition.
Spectators can choose a viewing spot after 10 a.m. before the race’s start time, which will begin closer to 11 a.m., Miller says. The start time is dependent on the wind and weather for both days of the competition, he continues.
Lot number two is where Miller says spectators should park on the day of the event. After paying a $3 entry fee, spectators can travel down to the beach area before the start of the competition.
The races will last from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day as weather permits, Miller says.
“If someone is interested in sailing, Hobie Cats are a good place to begin,” Miller said. “Welcome to “The Hobie Way of Life!”, and a huge thank you to the Lake Havasu Yacht Club for sponsoring the event!”
