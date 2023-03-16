5c947d8fe0d88.image.jpg

With clearer skies in this weekend’s forecast, sailors can take pleasure in the sunnier weather predicted for Lake Havasu City. The yearly Hobie Cat Regatta that awards the sought over McCulloch Cup to the winner will continue after 50 years.

As stated by Rex Miller, Lake Havasu Yacht Club member and former director of the event, the competition has been held on and off over the last 5 decades. This weekend, the races will take place on Saturday and Sunday off of Lake Havasu State Park at Lot 2.

