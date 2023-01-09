Editor’s note: This is part of an occasional series of articles highlighting the people who work for Mohave County. It is provided by Roger Galloway of the Mohave County Public Information Office.
KINGMAN – Dean McKie is a long-term county employee, a 30-year law enforcement veteran of the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office.
McKie started his career with the department in 1993 as a corrections officer at the jail. In 1995 he became an AZPOST certified deputy. He moved up in the ranks relatively quickly. In 1998, he was assigned to general detectives and spent four years doing that until he was promoted to sergeant in 2002.
In 2010, McKie was promoted to lieutenant and served as the Kingman area patrol commander.
In 2014, he was promoted to the rank of captain and assigned as the patrol commander for the department. In 2016 Sheriff Doug Schuster was elected to his first term and appointed McKie as his Chief Deputy. (He is a graduate of the International Association of Chiefs of Police Leadership in Police Organizations.)
McKie was born and raised in the tiny town of Kremmling, Colorado (pop. 1,500). He says he loved its rural environment, but, not “the brutally cold weather.” In 1991, he kept the rural part of his life and moved to the Arizona desert’s Mohave County, which fit his weather needs, and he continued his love for the Denver Broncos.
As he approaches his 30 years with the county sheriff’s department in February, he does think about retirement, but it remains a few years away.
He’s in the Deferred Retirement Option Plan (DROP) through Public Safety. In his case, it currently allows him to defer his retirement. He plans on retiring in about five years. His position as “Chief Deputy” is appointed, however. If Sheriff Schuster leaves for some reason, a new sheriff would appoint someone of their own choce. McKie and Schuster go way back in the department, even trading leadership roles one time.
McKee has a relatively new marriage solidly in place with his 2020 bride, Seleena, “the love” of his life. Together they share five amazing adult children and a beautiful 8-year-old granddaughter. They also have two feisty senior Australian Shepherds, who add a little excitement to their lives. Both McKees enjoy camping, traveling anywhere tropical (that warm weather desire again), and riding their Harley and side-by-side UTV. To say it’s a good life is an understatement.
McKee remains an avid “sports fanatic.”
He especially does all he can to drive up the ratings of any Broncos sportscast, encouraging Seleena as much as possible to “cope with my obsession with sports.” He also thoroughly enjoys country music for his listening pleasure. No, he doesn’t zero in on action cops and robbers’ movies or TV series.
He has had plenty of that in his law enforcement career.
Memorable moments? How about this? In 2009, McKie had an experience that remains ingrained in his memory. He was a patrol sergeant responding to a robbery at the Uptown Drug store in Golden Valley. Upon arrival, “the bad guy came out the front door, shooting at me in my car.” Fortunately, the gunman’s shots missed McKie and the robber was shot down by two detectives who had also arrived on scene. It’s a reminder of the dangers that lurk out there.
McKie says his current position “unfortunately” demands he be at his desk in the sheriff’s department administration building on Beale Street in Kingman. “It’s difficult because I feel like I’m not a cop anymore. I feel like I manage an organization.”
However, he does remain a Certified Peace Officer. (There are about 260 sheriff department employees currently.) He also makes many appearances before public groups to talk about the department and the work it does.
He thinks the public least understands “how difficult the job really is. We’re asked to make difficult split-second decisions. We can’t sit back and evaluate everything. We have to do it on the fly. Immediately.” McKie says he is thankful he works in Mohave County. Today, law enforcement is treated badly in many American communities. He says that’s certainly not true here. “In Mohave County, 95% of the citizens support us. We’re fortunate we work in Mohave County.” McKie says more deputies and detention officers are needed, but “we have good equipment. We just need more employees.”
Make no mistake. McKie is proud of the work he’s done and the record of the sheriff’s department. “I’m passionate about my job. I love what I’ve been doing for 30 years. I want to help make the Mohave County Sheriff’s Department the best and most professional in the region and I attribute a lot of that goal to Sheriff Schuster and his leadership.” Now, McKie just needs to help solidify in some way the win/loss record of the Broncos for next season. That is not a desk job, but more from an armchair.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.