Election Day is only 44 days away, and that’s plenty of time to vote on the next nominee to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s seat on the Supreme Court, Sen. Martha McSally believes.
It also means that the race for Arizona’s Senate seat is down to the wire, and she stopped by Lake Havasu City on Saturday to urge residents to get out and vote red.
The campaign stop was held at Shugrue’s Restaurant Saturday at 11:45 a.m. The senator was joined by state GOP chair Kelli Ward, Sen. Sonny Borrelli, Rep. Regina Cobb, Rep. Leo Biasiucci, and Havasu Vice Mayor David Lane, in addition to an audience of residents.
McSally faces Mark Kelly in the race for Arizona’s second Senate seat, to which McSally was appointed in 2018 to fill the vacancy left by the late John McCain.
One focal point in McSally’s address was the passing of Justice Ginsburg, who died from pancreatic cancer complications at the age of 87 Friday afternoon — and her now empty seat on the Supreme Court.
“Our prayers are with Justice Ginsburg’s family,” McSally said. “Regardless of how you feel about her politics… she was a trailblazer.”
McSally then emphasized the importance of filling the seat while both the presidency and the Senate are Republican-led.
“The Kavanaugh fight was replacing a conservative with a conservative,” she said. “This is actually going to shift the balance of the court. This is going to make the Kavanaugh fight look like kindergarten, unfortunately.”
Some are calling for the nominee vote to be pushed until after the election, but history has already set a precedent, McSally said, and it’s on their side when it comes to pushing a nominee through now rather than later. She cited several examples of Supreme Court vacancies that occurred during an election year and nominees were voted on to fill them.
“The Constitution is clear. The president nominates, the Senate confirms,” she said. “So the historical precedent is, when you have the same party in the presidency and in the Senate, you will move — and that’s what this Senate majority must do.”
Trump promised on Saturday to nominate a woman to fill Ginsburg’s seat, and he urged the Senate to vote as soon as possible — which is critical in case there are any federal court challenges as a result of the election, and the outcome must be decided by the Supreme Court, McSally explained.
“We cannot have a four versus four Supreme Court,” she said. “We’d have a Constitutional crisis, so that makes it more important that we move on this. The facts matter, the precedent matters, and the precedent is on our side... It’s going to be transformative for the next generation.”
All of Saturday’s speakers stressed that America is at a tipping point, and this election is more critical than ever before.
Biasiucci spoke prior to McSally’s speech, and urged residents to “vote down the ballot.”
“I know that there might be people you don’t like in the Republican Party or whatnot, but this is beyond that,” he said. “This is about keeping this country red. This is about either going down a path of liberal, socialist anarchy, or staying the course of President Trump and keeping this country red and Republican and making sure our businesses are supported, making sure law and order is in place, making sure our troops are supported, our police are supported.”
Ward pushed voters to support McSally, calling her “an extraordinary woman” and setting aside their past as opponents in the 2018 Primary.
“If we have more years of Trump and we don’t have four more years of Sen. McSally, then we don’t have anything,” she said. “She’s got to go back.”
(1) comment
Obama tried to nominate someone his last year in office, right after Justice Scalia died. He wasn't successful. Nothing wrong with Trump attempting the same.
